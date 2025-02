Several wanted individuals who had been fleeing security forces were arrested in a combined counterterrorism operation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Yamam, and the IDF in Silat al-Haratiya northwest of Jenin on Sunday night.

Among those arrested was Alaa al-Din Bitawi, a resident of Jenin and one of the Hamas leaders in the camp. Several other wanted individuals who were involved in terrorist activity in Jenin were arrested with him.