Netanyahu asks Trump to lift restrictions on computer chip exports to Israel - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik remove Israel from the list of countries prohibited from receiving US-manufactured computer chips in a Friday meeting with US President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the matter told Walla on Monday.

Israel was added to the list alongside many countries as part of a Biden administration policy aimed at protecting US national security and technological advantage.

An American source told Walla that Lutnik said he would examine the issue but could not make any promises.

"We cannot make exceptions right now as this is a security issue of paramount importance for the US," a senior Trump administration official added.