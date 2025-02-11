Jerusalem Post
Justice Department orders New York mayor's corruption charges to be withdrawn

By REUTERS

The Justice Department on Monday directed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, an extraordinary intervention by a political appointee of US President Donald Trump in a high-profile criminal case.

In a memo seen by Reuters, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which brought the charges, to dismiss the case as soon as practical.

Bove wrote that Adams' indictment in September 2024 improperly interfered with his 2025 mayoral re-election campaign. For the dismissal, Adams must sign an agreement that the charges could potentially be brought again in the future, Bove said.

