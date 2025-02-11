Refugee backers challenge Trump suspension of US resettlement program

A coalition of US refugee backers filed a lawsuit on Monday that challenges President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of the US resettlement program, saying refugees and their families face irreparable harm if it is allowed to remain in effect.

The legal challenge, filed in US District Court in Washington State by HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest, argues that Trump exceeded his executive authority by abruptly shutting down the program and freezing funding to aid refugees already in the United States.

The lawsuit cites the possibility of serious harm to refugees and calls on the court to "restore the important and historic American tradition of protecting and aiding people fleeing persecution."

Trump, a Republican, immediately paused refugee resettlement after taking office on January 20, saying the program must ensure that refugees admitted to the US "appropriately assimilate" and that taxpayer resources are not wasted.