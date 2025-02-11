Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Refugee backers challenge Trump suspension of US resettlement program

By REUTERS

A coalition of US refugee backers filed a lawsuit on Monday that challenges President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of the US resettlement program, saying refugees and their families face irreparable harm if it is allowed to remain in effect.

The legal challenge, filed in US District Court in Washington State by  HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest, argues that Trump exceeded his executive authority by abruptly shutting down the program and freezing funding to aid refugees already in the United States.

The lawsuit cites the possibility of serious harm to refugees and calls on the court to "restore the important and historic American tradition of protecting and aiding people fleeing persecution."

Trump, a Republican, immediately paused refugee resettlement after taking office on January 20, saying the program must ensure that refugees admitted to the US "appropriately assimilate" and that taxpayer resources are not wasted.

Justice Dept. orders New York mayor's corruption charges be withdra
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 03:20 AM
One dead after plane crash at Arizona airport, ABC15 reports
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 01:41 AM
Netanyahu asks Trump to lift restrictions on computer chip exports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 09:56 PM
UN pauses some Yemen operations over Houthi detention of staff
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 09:10 PM
Pentagon to ban trans people from joining military, pauses procedures
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 09:07 PM
IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Yad Mordechai from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 08:39 PM
Court postpones Netanyahu's testimony after speech to Knesset
By MICHAEL STARR
02/10/2025 08:29 PM
Jordan's Abdullah II arrives in Washington to meet with Donald Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 05:12 PM
One of Hamas leaders in Jenin arrested by IDF troops
By AVI ASHKENAZI
02/10/2025 04:31 PM
WATCH: Hezbollah members tear down Lebanese flags
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 03:58 PM
South African party accuses white group of treason over Trump attack
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 03:40 PM
Trump's envoy preparing options to end Ukraine war, Russia says Putin's conditions must be met
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 01:53 PM
Israel security cabinet to discuss hostage deal after Doha talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/10/2025 12:51 PM
Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 12:36 PM
Netanyahu commences eighth day of testimony in court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 11:32 AM