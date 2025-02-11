Nearing end of term, IDF Chief of Staff to visit US next week

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi will be heading to Washington, DC and Florida next week, KAN reported on Tuesday morning.

Halevi said last month that he would resign on March 6 after two years and two months in office, citing the IDF's military failure on October 7 and that he would take responsibility for it.

The announcement of Halevi's US departure comes only after the Hamas terrorist organization said it would be pausing the release of hostages weekly as part of its ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel "until further notice," claiming that Israel has violated the agreement several times such as ng the return of displaced people to northern Gaza and failing to allow in sufficient aid.