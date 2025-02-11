Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi leaves the show due to Gaza injury

By WALLA! CULTURE

Popular singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi will no longer star in the popular Israeli TV series following his serious injury in the Gaza Strip and the long rehabilitation process afterward.

Amedi informed the series' production just before filming its fifth season, which was expected to begin in the coming months.

The show is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. It premiered in February 2015 and has aired four seasons since. The series was created by journalist Avi Issacharoff and actor Lior Raz. In November 2016, the series was acquired and aired by the streaming service Netflix.

Amedi was seriously wounded in January of last year in the Gaza Strip. 

Hostage families block Highway 1 on way to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 08:54 AM
Family of hostages Gali and Ziv Berman receives signs of life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 08:26 AM
Trump and Jordan's king set for tense meeting on Gaza's future
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 08:08 AM
Nearing end of term, IDF Chief of Staff to visit US next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 08:01 AM
Refugee backers challenge Trump suspension of US resettlement program
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 06:14 AM
Justice Dept. orders New York mayor's corruption charges be withdra
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 03:20 AM
One dead after plane crash at Arizona airport, ABC15 reports
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 01:41 AM
Netanyahu asks Trump to lift restrictions on computer chip exports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 09:56 PM
Pentagon to ban trans people from joining military, pauses procedures
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 09:07 PM
IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Yad Mordechai from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 08:39 PM
Court postpones Netanyahu's testimony after speech to Knesset
By MICHAEL STARR
02/10/2025 08:29 PM
Jordan's Abdullah II arrives in Washington to meet with Donald Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 05:12 PM
One of Hamas leaders in Jenin arrested by IDF troops
By AVI ASHKENAZI
02/10/2025 04:31 PM
WATCH: Hezbollah members tear down Lebanese flags
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 03:58 PM
South African party accuses white group of treason over Trump attack
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 03:40 PM