'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi leaves the show due to Gaza injury

Popular singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi will no longer star in the popular Israeli TV series following his serious injury in the Gaza Strip and the long rehabilitation process afterward.

Amedi informed the series' production just before filming its fifth season, which was expected to begin in the coming months.

The show is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. It premiered in February 2015 and has aired four seasons since. The series was created by journalist Avi Issacharoff and actor Lior Raz. In November 2016, the series was acquired and aired by the streaming service Netflix.

Amedi was seriously wounded in January of last year in the Gaza Strip.