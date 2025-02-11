Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kibbutz Kissufim announces death of hostage Shlomo Mansour

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2025 09:22

Kibbutz Kissufim announced on Tuesday the death of Shlomo Mansour, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and held in the Gaza Strip for 494 days.

"With a heavy heart, we kibbutz members received the news this morning of the murder in Hamas captivity of our dear friend, Shlomo Mansour, 86, who was kidnapped from his home," the kibbutz said in an official statement. "Shlomo was much more than a community member to us – he was a father, a grandfather, a true friend, and a beating heart of Kissufim. This is one of the hardest days in the history of our kibbutz."

The kibbutz also described Mansour's death as "a wound that will not heal." They also demanded the Israeli government and world leaders "to act decisively to return all hostages - living and dead."



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Hamas insist Trump needs to respect ceasefire for hostage release
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 09:26 AM
Hostage families block Highway 1 on way to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 08:54 AM
'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi leaves the show due to Gaza injury
By WALLA! CULTURE
02/11/2025 08:43 AM
Trump and Jordan's king set for tense meeting on Gaza's future
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 08:08 AM
Nearing end of term, IDF Chief of Staff to visit US next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 08:01 AM
Refugee backers challenge Trump suspension of US resettlement program
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 06:14 AM
Justice Dept. orders New York mayor's corruption charges be withdra
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 03:20 AM
One dead after plane crash at Arizona airport, ABC15 reports
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 01:41 AM
Netanyahu asks Trump to lift restrictions on computer chip exports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 09:56 PM
Pentagon to ban trans people from joining military, pauses procedures
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 09:07 PM
IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Yad Mordechai from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 08:39 PM
Court postpones Netanyahu's testimony after speech to Knesset
By MICHAEL STARR
02/10/2025 08:29 PM
Jordan's Abdullah II arrives in Washington to meet with Donald Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 05:12 PM
One of Hamas leaders in Jenin arrested by IDF troops
By AVI ASHKENAZI
02/10/2025 04:31 PM
WATCH: Hezbollah members tear down Lebanese flags
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 03:58 PM