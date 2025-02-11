Kibbutz Kissufim announces death of hostage Shlomo Mansour

Kibbutz Kissufim announced on Tuesday the death of Shlomo Mansour, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and held in the Gaza Strip for 494 days.

"With a heavy heart, we kibbutz members received the news this morning of the murder in Hamas captivity of our dear friend, Shlomo Mansour, 86, who was kidnapped from his home," the kibbutz said in an official statement. "Shlomo was much more than a community member to us – he was a father, a grandfather, a true friend, and a beating heart of Kissufim. This is one of the hardest days in the history of our kibbutz."

The kibbutz also described Mansour's death as "a wound that will not heal." They also demanded the Israeli government and world leaders "to act decisively to return all hostages - living and dead."