Russia expects less criticism for relationship with Hamas over hostage release efforts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"The concrete results we have achieved regarding the hostages have led Israel to change its negative stance on our contacts with Hamas," KAN quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

Simona Halperin, Israel's ambassador to Moscow, responded to Zakharova, saying, "If and when there are results, I will be the first to congratulate Russian diplomacy."

Before announcing the halt of releasing hostages on Monday, Hamas political office Deputy Head Mousa Abu Marzook told Russian media outlet Sputnik last week that they will soon free Russian-Israeli hostage Alexander Troufanov as part of the agreement with Israel.

