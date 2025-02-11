Jerusalem Post
WFP says staff member died in detention in northern Yemen

By REUTERS

The United Nations World Food Programme said on Tuesday that one of its staff members had died in detention in northern Yemen, where the UN has repeatedly called for the Houthi movement to free detained UN employees.

WFP did not specify when or how its employee, who it said had been detained on January 23 with six others, had died.

The United Nations paused all operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region on Monday after more UN staff were detained by the Houthi authorities, deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have controlled most populated parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015. Since 2021 the Houthis have detained dozens of UN staff. The group now has some 24 UN staff in detention.

