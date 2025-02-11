Police officers from Lahav 433, together with police officers from Rosh Ha'ayin Police Station, thwarted an attempted criminal attack involving an explosive device placed in a vehicle, the Israel Police announced Tuesday.
Police thwart attempted car bomb criminal attack in Rosh Ha'ayin
