Starting in early March, the state will be prohibited from subsidizing daycare for yeshiva students who are liable for military service, the Attorney General informed the Labor Minister on Tuesday.
AG: State prohibited from subsidizing day-care for yeshiva students
By REUTERS02/11/2025 03:23 PM
