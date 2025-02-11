Jerusalem Post
AG: State prohibited from subsidizing day-care for yeshiva students

By BINI ASHKENAZI

Starting in early March, the state will be prohibited from subsidizing daycare for yeshiva students who are liable for military service, the Attorney General informed the Labor Minister on Tuesday.



Police thwart attempted car bomb criminal attack in Rosh Ha'ayin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 03:42 PM
Benny Gantz: 'If there is no release of hostages, then no ceasefire'
By BENTZI RUBIN
02/11/2025 03:34 PM
US, UK, Australia target Russia-based Zservers over Lockbit ransomware
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 03:23 PM
WFP says staff member died in detention in northern Yemen
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 01:20 PM
Police surround Sheffield building amid reports of armed man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 12:43 PM
Swedish police apprehend person suspected of preparing terrorist crimes
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 12:15 PM
Schools close in Clare, Ireland after bomb threat, local media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 12:05 PM
Kremlin quiet on reports Trump's Middle East convoy in Moscow
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 11:44 AM
Turkey detains more opposition members over alleged PKK ties, TRT says
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 11:42 AM
Police arrest six illegal residents from West Bank in Tel Aviv
By HODIA RAN
02/11/2025 11:38 AM
Netanyahu requests that his trial hearings be broadcast
By BINI ASHKENAZI
02/11/2025 11:02 AM
UK's proposed assisted dying law to be changed to remove judge sign-off
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 10:49 AM
Russian FM says Israel changed stance on their contacts with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 10:25 AM
Five killed in suicide bomb blast in northeastern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 10:00 AM
Kibbutz Kissufim announces death of hostage Shlomo Mantzur
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 09:17 AM