Turkey lifts Syria trade and transit restrictions in bid to boost trade

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 11, 2025

Turkey has lifted trade and transit restrictions on Syria at the countries' border, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, progressing with plans to expand trade after the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Goods exported or imported between the two neighbors or transited through Syrian border crossings will now be subject to the same conditions as those applied to other countries, the ministry said.

Ankara had cut ties with Damascus after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Since the fall of Syria's former president Assad last year, Turkey has boosted contact with the new Syrian administration and vowed to help it rebuild.

Turkey and Syria's new administration have agreed to re-evaluate customs tariffs for certain products and start talks to re-enact a free trade agreement suspended in 2011.

