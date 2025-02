In an unusual move, ZAKA addressed Hamas in a message in Arabic on X on Tuesday, saying, "Hamas - we were in hell, now it's your turn."

حماس - نحن كنا في الجحيم، الآن دوركم — זק״א (@zakaHQ) February 11, 2025

This came shortly after Hamas announced it was suspending Gaza hostage releases until further notice, citing alleged Israeli violations.