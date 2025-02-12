Another American hostage will be released on Wednesday, US special envoy says

Another American hostage will be released on Wednesday, US special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, told CNN late on Tuesday, declining to give details on who it would be or from where will that person be released.

When asked who that person would be, Boehler said: "Well, that's going to be a surprise for tomorrow."

Russia released American schoolteacher Marc Fogel on Tuesday following an unannounced visit to Moscow by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Asked by CNN if the person to be released on Wednesday will be freed from Russia, Boehler said: "I can't comment on where it's from."