Police arrest 74 illegal residents from West Bank in overnight raid in Ramat Gan

74 illegal residents from the West Bank were found in a Ramat Gan building and arrested during a raid in the overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning.

The police said that as part of the operation to arrest a large number of illegal residents, forces of officers and emergency response unit volunteers arrived at the building in Ramat Gan and raided the apartment under a court order.

The police added that it arrested the building owner, identified as a 70-year-old man, on suspicion of harboring illegal immigrants.