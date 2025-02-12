Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest 74 illegal residents from West Bank in overnight raid in Ramat Gan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

74 illegal residents from the West Bank were found in a Ramat Gan building and arrested during a raid in the overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning.

The police said that as part of the operation to arrest a large number of illegal residents, forces of officers and emergency response unit volunteers arrived at the building in Ramat Gan and raided the apartment under a court order.

The police added that it arrested the building owner, identified as a 70-year-old man, on suspicion of harboring illegal immigrants.  

Jewish Federations thank Donald Trump for standing against Hamas threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 11:33 AM
Trump nominating former RNC executive as national cyber director
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 07:47 AM
Home Front Command to test sirens in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 07:38 AM
40-year-old pedestrian killed in Haifa traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 07:25 AM
Another American hostage will be released on Wednesday, US special envoy says
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 04:27 AM
US Homeland Security says election security personnel placed on leave
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 02:49 AM
Rubio discuses AI investment, Gaza in call with UAE president, State Dept says
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 11:33 PM
Foreign workers quota increases in construction sector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 10:53 PM
Jordan says there is an Arab Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 10:49 PM
Russian military jet intruded into Polish airspace, Polish armed forces
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 08:06 PM
Witkoff to visit Israel in coming days, source says
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/11/2025 07:51 PM
IDF destroys house of terrorist who killed Israeli soldier in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 06:07 PM
Turkey lifts Syria trade and transit restrictions in bid to boost trade
By REUTERS
02/11/2025 04:57 PM
AG: State prohibited from subsidizing day-care for yeshiva students
By BINI ASHKENAZI
02/11/2025 03:56 PM
Police thwart attempted car bomb criminal attack in Rosh Ha'ayin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2025 03:42 PM