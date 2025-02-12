Jerusalem Post
Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, says government source

By REUTERS

Germany's cabinet has decided in principle to deploy police forces for a European Union civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exact timing and size of Germany's contribution to secure the key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory were yet to be decided, the source added.

Last month, the European Union restarted the civilian mission with personnel from Spain, Italy, and France to secure the crossing, which is also the main route for humanitarian aid.

Germany will hold federal elections on February 23.

