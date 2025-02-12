Jerusalem Post
Former Hebrew U prof. Ruth Kark named as 2025 Israel Prize laureate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Emeritus Ruth Kark was named the 2025 Israel Prize laureate in the field of geography and knowledge of the Land of Israel, the Education Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) and members of the prize committee stated that Kark was awarded her prize for "her exceptional contribution to the study of the Land of Israel and its settlement in the late 19th and 20th centuries."

"Her groundbreaking research constitutes a comprehensive, original, and unique contribution from the theoretical and practical aspects to a variety of subjects, including the history of Jerusalem, Jaffa and the Negev, lands and law, ethnicity and religions, cartography, landscape and settlement research," the prize committee added.

