Carnival costume factory catches fire in Brazil, injuring at least 20

At least 20 people were injured when a clothing factory making costumes for Carnival celebrations in Brazil caught fire on Wednesday, according to local health authorities.

People were rescued through windows as flames engulfed the plant in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Ramos, TV footage showed.

The Getulio Vargas state hospital said that 10 people — seven women and three men — were in serious condition there due to smoke inhalation and burns to their airways.

Five other hospitals were also attending to injuries, Rio's health department said.

The clothing company produced costumes for at least three 'samba schools' in Rio de Janeiro, which are set to parade during the Carnival revelries from February 28 to March 3.