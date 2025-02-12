Jerusalem Post
R. Kelly's sex trafficking conviction is upheld

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2025 17:14

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld former R&B superstar R. Kelly's sex trafficking conviction and 30-year prison sentence.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Kelly's claims that the evidence did not support the charges, and that some jurors were biased against him.

Kelly, 58, had been appealing his September 2021 conviction by a Brooklyn, New York jury on nine charges, including racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which forbids transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

