Qatar send supplies, including additional 15 million liters of fuel to Gaza

Qatar is set to supply the Gaza Strip with an additional 15 million liters of fuel, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Wednesday.

QNA claimed that this fuel is to be used to operate hospitals and "shelters for displaced persons."

On January 20, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced that 12.5 million liters of fuel would be sent into Gaza during the first 10 days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. The latest announcement of 15 million liters is in addition to these fuel shipments, which have already arrived in the Gaza Strip.

Later on Wednesday, QNA announced that 16 trucks were loaded with "relief supplies" for "displaced families in Gaza."