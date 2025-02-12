Trump, allies ramp up attacks on judges as Musk calls for impeachments

Donald Trump and his supporters on Wednesday continued to ramp up their criticism of judges who they say have stymied the Republican US president's second-term agenda, with billionaire ally Elon Musk calling for "an immediate wave of judicial impeachments."

Those statements came a day after federal courts forced US agencies to restore health-related websites taken down in response to one of Trump's executive orders and declined to lift a judge's order barring the administration from freezing federal funding.

Those and other legal setbacks have prompted Trump, key members of his administration and Musk to attack judges who have blocked major pieces of his agenda, in some cases arguing judges have no power to intrude on the president's authority.