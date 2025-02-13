Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage families, protesters block southern Ayalon Highway

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hostage families and protesters of the women's protest movement blocked the Ayalon Highway near the Yitzhak Sade bridge, calling for the return of all the hostages, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning. 

Terror victims file NIS 1.255b. claim against Palestinian Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:31 AM
At least five dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 07:45 AM
Syrian minister makes first trip to EU as powers look to aid transition
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 06:20 AM
North Korea dismantling facility near border for separated families
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 04:58 AM
Hamas to resume hostage release deal as previously agreed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 02:53 AM
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Dept says
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 02:24 AM
Musk's X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump lawsuit - WSJ
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 01:38 AM
Two British nationals in custody in Iran on 'security charges'
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 01:34 AM
Arye Deri praises Interior Minister Moshe Arbel for Hamas supporter law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 11:33 PM
Trump, allies ramp up attacks on judges as Musk calls for impeachments
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 10:58 PM
IDF rules out security incident near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 10:33 PM
Qatar send supplies, additional 15 million liters of fuel to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 08:37 PM
Belarus releases three detainees, including one American, US envoy says
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 08:15 PM
Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 07:11 PM
Red Cross calls on all parties to maintain Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 06:09 PM