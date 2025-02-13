Hostage families and protesters of the women's protest movement blocked the Ayalon Highway near the Yitzhak Sade bridge, calling for the return of all the hostages, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.
Hostage families, protesters block southern Ayalon Highway
By REUTERS02/13/2025 07:45 AM
By REUTERS02/13/2025 06:20 AM
By REUTERS02/13/2025 04:58 AM
By REUTERS02/13/2025 02:24 AM
By REUTERS02/13/2025 01:38 AM
By REUTERS02/13/2025 01:34 AM
By REUTERS02/12/2025 10:58 PM
By REUTERS02/12/2025 08:15 PM
By REUTERS02/12/2025 07:11 PM