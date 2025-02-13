Car drives into crowd in Munich, at least 15 wounded

The police statement added that the driver was detained on site and currently poses no further danger. 

By MATHILDA HELLER
Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2025 12:10
At least 15 people were wounded after a car drove into a group of people in the German city of Munich, German media reported on Thursday.

Munich police said that there is currently a major police operation in the area of ​​Dachauer Straße / Seidlstraße. 

The attack occurred during the 'Verdi strike,' called by the Verdi union as part of the ongoing wage dispute.

Unconfirmed social media reports said a person was seen lying in the street.

The Munich Security Conference is about to start on Friday.

On December 20 2024, six people were killed and over 200 were wounded after a man drove his car into a German Christmas market.

This is a developing story.



