Car drives into crowd in Munich, at least 15 wounded

At least 15 people were wounded after a car drove into a group of people in the German city of Munich, German media reported on Thursday.

Munich police said that there is currently a major police operation in the area of ​​Dachauer Straße / Seidlstraße. The police statement added that the driver was detained on site and currently poses no further danger.

The attack occurred during the 'Verdi strike,' called by the Verdi union as part of the ongoing wage dispute.

Es gab einen Vorfall in München bei der Verdi-Kundgebung. Ein Auto fuhr in den Demozug. Es liegt ein Mensch auf der Straße und ein junger Mann wurde von der Polizei abgeführt. Menschen sitzend weinend und zitternd am Boden. Einzelheiten noch unklar. @BR24 pic.twitter.com/9N3YvxbJ2O — Sandra Demmelhuber (@SDemmelhuber) February 13, 2025

Unconfirmed social media reports said a person was seen lying in the street.

The Munich Security Conference is about to start on Friday.

On December 20 2024, six people were killed and over 200 were wounded after a man drove his car into a German Christmas market.

This is a developing story.