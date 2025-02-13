There is suspicion of a conflict of interest for attorney Amit Haddad to represent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his corruption trial, failed state's witness Shlomo Filber, and Filber's alleged harassers, the State Attorney's Office told the Israel Bar Association Ethics Committee on Thursday morning.
State Attorney: Suspected conflict of interest for Netanyahu trial lawyer to represent Filber
