Netanyahu holds security situation assessment at Southern Command

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security situation assessment at the Southern Command along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, IDF Chief of Staff-designate Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and other MKs, IDF and security officials, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.



