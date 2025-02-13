Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security situation assessment at the Southern Command along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, IDF Chief of Staff-designate Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and other MKs, IDF and security officials, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.
Netanyahu holds security situation assessment at Southern Command
