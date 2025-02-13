Jerusalem Post
Devora Gilola to receive 2025 Israel Prize for literature

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2025 21:22

Israeli professor Devora Gilola will be honored as the recipient of the 2025 Israel Prize for literature, poetry, and translation into Hebrew, the Education Ministry announced Thursday.

Gilola is an editor, translator of five languages, and researcher of ancient Greek and Roman.

Prof. Gilola is a Holocaust survivor who made aliyah at age 11 through the Youth Aliyah, a movement that brought orphaned children from Europe to Israel after World War II.

"Devora Gilola's translations from the classic languages have received much praise, and rightfully so," the prize committee said in a statement. "Her translations are magnificent Hebrew pieces that contribute to Hebrew culture today and will be read by future generations."

