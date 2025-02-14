Rubio: Arab countries unwilling to accept Palestinian refugees

None of the countries who say they "care about the Palestinians" want to take any refugees, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" on Thursday night.

"None of them want to take any Palestinians, none of them have a history of doing anything for Gaza in that matter," Rubio said. "

And so the President says, all right, then this is what we’re going to do. We’ll take it on. We’ll have to move people around. It’s the only plan out there right now."

Rubio added that the administration was open to other plans, but that "any plan that leaves Hamas there is going to be a problem."