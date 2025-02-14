'No deportations': Vatican's top diplomat rebukes Trump's Gaza plan

The Vatican's lead diplomat on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump's plan for the US to displace Palestinians from Gaza and "take over" the territory, in the second rebuke of a Trump policy by a top Catholic official this week.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, said Palestinians must be allowed to remain on their territory. "No deportations, and this is one of the fundamental points," he said at an event in Rome late on Thursday evening.

"Whoever was born and has lived in Gaza must remain on their land," the cardinal said, according to the Vatican's official news outlet.