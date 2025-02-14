IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi apologizes to released female observers for their time in Gaza

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi met with the female observers on Friday who were released from captivity in Gaza and apologized for their time in captivity.

Halevi met with Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev. Daniella Gilboa was the only one not present at the meeting. The observers told Halevi about what they went through in Nahal Oz and in captivity and the struggles they faced.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with released IDF observers Naama Levy, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev on February 14, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Halevi noted that the IDF will investigate everything that happened at the outpost on October 7 from where they were kidnapped and told them that it's important to him that they participate in the investigation.