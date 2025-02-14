Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi apologizes to released female observers for their time in Gaza

By AMIR BOHBOT
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2025 15:48

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi met with the female observers on Friday who were released from captivity in Gaza and apologized for their time in captivity.

Halevi met with Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev. Daniella Gilboa was the only one not present at the meeting. The observers told Halevi about what they went through in Nahal Oz and in captivity and the struggles they faced.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with released IDF observers Naama Levy, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev on February 14, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with released IDF observers Naama Levy, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev on February 14, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Halevi noted that the IDF will investigate everything that happened at the outpost on October 7 from where they were kidnapped and told them that it's important to him that they participate in the investigation.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
IDF, Lebanese Army, US, UNIFIL meet on Israel withdrawal from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 03:36 PM
'No deportations': Vatican's top diplomat rebukes Trump's Gaza plan
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 12:09 PM
ICRC local branch voices 'concern' over 'conditions of hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 11:00 AM
IDF to present Kfar Aza residents results of Oct. 7 probe on kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 10:51 AM
Trump wants a study of abortion pills' safety, RFK Jr tells Fox News
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 04:09 AM
Apple to restore TikTok on US app store after Attorney General's letter
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 02:48 AM
Hamas will be ready to begin Phase Two of negotiations, senior official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 01:19 AM
Arab countries unwilling to accept Palestinian refugees, Rubio says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 01:15 AM
IDF conducts airstrike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 11:27 PM
Security forces arrest illegal resident suspected of planning attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 10:00 PM
Trump says Ukraine would be in involved in peace talks with Russia
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 09:23 PM
Devora Gilola to receive 2025 Israel Prize for literature
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 09:20 PM
Outgoing IDF chief to meet with the five observers freed from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:50 PM
Family of hostage Segev Kalfon received sign of life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:18 PM
Macron: Syria must not see return of Iran proxy groups
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 07:03 PM