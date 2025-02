Representatives from the IDF, the Lebanese army, the United States, UNIFIL, and France met in Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra on Friday in northern Israel to discuss the IDF's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, Army Radio reported.

The meeting dealt with the technical coordination ahead of Israel's withdrawal, four days before the IDF is expected to completely leave Lebanese territory.

The IDF intends to still leave military forces at five points along the Lebanon border.