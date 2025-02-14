Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PMO rejects accusations of ties with Qatar, calling it 'fake news'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2025 16:40

The Prime Minister's Office said the "media campaign regarding Qatar is completely fake news" in a statement on Friday.

"Just as the ugly lie regarding the Submarine Affair sank into the sea, so too will this vile lie regarding Qatar."

This was the prime minister's office's first official statement on the subject.

This statement comes amid reports stating that Eli Feldstein, a member of the prime minister’s media team, provided public relations services to Qataris while working in the PMO, as well as reports that two other members of the media team, Yonatan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, provided public relations services to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 04:40 PM
IDF, Lebanese Army, US, UNIFIL meet on Israel withdrawal from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 03:36 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi meets with released female observers
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/14/2025 03:28 PM
'No deportations': Vatican's top diplomat rebukes Trump's Gaza plan
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 12:09 PM
ICRC local branch voices 'concern' over 'conditions of hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 11:00 AM
IDF to present Kfar Aza residents results of Oct. 7 probe on kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 10:51 AM
Trump wants a study of abortion pills' safety, RFK Jr tells Fox News
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 04:09 AM
Apple to restore TikTok on US app store after Attorney General's letter
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 02:48 AM
Hamas will be ready to begin Phase Two of negotiations, senior official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 01:19 AM
Arab countries unwilling to accept Palestinian refugees, Rubio says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 01:15 AM
IDF conducts airstrike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 11:27 PM
Security forces arrest illegal resident suspected of planning attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 10:00 PM
Trump says Ukraine would be in involved in peace talks with Russia
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 09:23 PM
Devora Gilola to receive 2025 Israel Prize for literature
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 09:20 PM
Outgoing IDF chief to meet with the five observers freed from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:50 PM