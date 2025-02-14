PMO rejects accusations of ties with Qatar, calling it 'fake news'

The Prime Minister's Office said the "media campaign regarding Qatar is completely fake news" in a statement on Friday.

"Just as the ugly lie regarding the Submarine Affair sank into the sea, so too will this vile lie regarding Qatar."

This was the prime minister's office's first official statement on the subject.

This statement comes amid reports stating that Eli Feldstein, a member of the prime minister’s media team, provided public relations services to Qataris while working in the PMO, as well as reports that two other members of the media team, Yonatan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, provided public relations services to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.