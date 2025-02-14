Trump says he would take hard stance on Gaza on Saturday

Hamas previously claimed that the group would not release any hostages on Saturday, in violation of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2025 22:48
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks, as he hosts Republican senators for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. It was stunning to see how quickly the world blamed Israel for Trump’s pronouncement about emptying Gaza to redevelop it, says the writer. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks, as he hosts Republican senators for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. It was stunning to see how quickly the world blamed Israel for Trump’s pronouncement about emptying Gaza to redevelop it, says the writer.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would take a hard stance on Saturday on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave for which he has proposed a US takeover and where a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas terrorists is in place.

Hamas previously claimed that the group would not release any hostages on Saturday, in violation of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal agreement, alleging that Israel had violated the agreement. 

Trump's warning to Hamas

In response to Hamas's threat, Trump warned that if hostages were not released by 12 p.m. on Saturday or he would  "let all hell break loose."

"If all the Gaza hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break loose; Israel can override it," he said, noting that it was Israel's decision.

Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

"But as far as I'm concerned... I would say cancel it, and all bets are off," he added. "All of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two." 

Despite Hamas's initial threat, the terror group is expected to release Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn on Saturday.



Related Tags
Hamas
Donald Trump
hostage
Hostage Deal