Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump administration agrees not to fire more CFPB staff for now, court order says

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration has temporarily agreed not to fire any more staff at the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a court order issued on Friday, offering workers there an 11th-hour reprieve ahead of feared mass layoffs.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia also directed the government to not delete or remove any of the agency's data or transfer any of its available funds back to the US Federal Reserve.

It marked a temporary victory for a union representing workers seeking to block Trump's efforts to eliminate the CFPB.

Sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs dropped
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 02:05 AM
Ukraine has low chance of survival without US backing, Zelensky
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 01:53 AM
US prosecutors formally ask judge to drop Eric Adams case
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 01:47 AM
Young man shot in Jerusalem succumbs to wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 11:47 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Ethiopia, EMSC says
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 11:37 PM
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Turkish Foreign Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 08:22 PM
56-year-old man killed in a criminal incident in Kafr Kanna
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 07:00 PM
Tel Aviv Sourasky, Sheba Medical Center to treat hostages on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 06:06 PM
'What you call Palestine is the Land of Israel,' Gideon Sa'ar says
By ANNA BARSKY
02/14/2025 06:02 PM
Number of haredi recruits in IDF rising, State Attorney's Office says
By BINI ASHKENAZI
02/14/2025 05:19 PM
PMO rejects accusations of ties with Qatar, calling it 'fake news'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 04:36 PM
IDF, Lebanese Army, US, UNIFIL meet on Israel withdrawal from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 03:36 PM
'No deportations': Vatican's top diplomat rebukes Trump's Gaza plan
By REUTERS
02/14/2025 12:09 PM
ICRC local branch voices 'concern' over 'conditions of hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 11:00 AM
IDF to present Kfar Aza residents results of Oct. 7 probe on kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2025 10:51 AM