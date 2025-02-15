Trump administration agrees not to fire more CFPB staff for now, court order says

President Donald Trump's administration has temporarily agreed not to fire any more staff at the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a court order issued on Friday, offering workers there an 11th-hour reprieve ahead of feared mass layoffs.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia also directed the government to not delete or remove any of the agency's data or transfer any of its available funds back to the US Federal Reserve.

It marked a temporary victory for a union representing workers seeking to block Trump's efforts to eliminate the CFPB.