North Korea says US should abandon military threats, KCNA says

North Korea said on Saturday that the United States should abandon military threats if it has concerns about its mainland safety, state media KCNA reported, citing an official at North Korea's defense ministry.

The KCNA report cited the head of US Northern Command recently commenting on North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles' (ICBMs) capability of reaching the US mainland.

The report said it was the United States that was engaging in confrontational behavior, such as planning war exercises with South Korea and sending a nuclear submarine to the Korean Peninsula.

It is North Korea's sovereign right to improve its self-defense power, the report added.