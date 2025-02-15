IDF prepares to receive hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn

The IDF is in preparation to receive hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Iair Horn, who are expected to be released at around 9 a.m. in the sixth wave of the hostage deal's first phase, an Israeli official said on Saturday.

The three hostages are expected to be released and delivered to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, who will then be transferred to the IDF, who will take them to the Re'im base to reunite with their families.

They will then be transferred to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and the Sheba Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story.