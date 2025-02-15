'We will not forget and we will not forgive': Israel releases prisoners with words of warning

The security prisoners released by Israel on Saturday in exchange for three hostages left prison wearing shirts that read "We will not forget and we will not forgive" in Arabic, according to the Israel Prison Service.
The first bus carrying freed Palestinian prisoners and detainees departed the Israeli jail Ofer in the West Bank.
Some 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released on Saturday after Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov to the Red Cross after mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar succeeded in helping maintain a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that has halted fighting for almost a month.