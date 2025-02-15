Jerusalem Post
'We will not forget and we will not forgive': Israel releases prisoners with words of warning

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2025 11:48

The security prisoners released by Israel on Saturday in exchange for three hostages left prison wearing shirts that read "We will not forget and we will not forgive" in Arabic, according to the Israel Prison Service.

The first bus carrying freed Palestinian prisoners and detainees departed the Israeli jail Ofer in the West Bank.

Some 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released on Saturday after Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov to the Red Cross after mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar succeeded in helping maintain a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that has halted fighting for almost a month.

Security prisoners released on Saturday 15 February 2025 in exchange for three hostages abducted by Hamas. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Security prisoners released on Saturday 15 February 2025 in exchange for three hostages abducted by Hamas. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
