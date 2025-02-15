Jerusalem Post
UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria

By REUTERS

Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel.

The British defense ministry said in a statement the ships - shadowed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force - were withdrawing from Syria following the ousting of its president, Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, in December.

Russia has been evacuating its military assets from Syria since Assad's overthrow, the ministry said, describing it as a "blow to (Moscow's) ambitions in the Middle East."

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

