Trump: US will 'back' Israel in whatever Netanyahu chooses as Hamas continue holding hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 15, 2025 14:34

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Hamas failed to release all the hostages by 12 p.m., a deadline he imposed after the terror group threatened to not release any hostages, and the US "will back" whatever decision Israel makes in response.

Hamas threatened to withhold hostage releases, alleging that Israel violated the ceasefire agreement - an accusation denied by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously demanded, in response to Hamas's threat, that nine hostages be released on Saturday. 

Despite Hamas's threats, and Netanyahu's demands, the terror group released three hostages on Saturday - Alexander Sasha Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Iair Horn. 

Sagui Dekel Chen is a US-Israeli citizen.

