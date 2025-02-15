Jerusalem Post
Family of British nationals detained in Iran focused on ensuring their safe return

By REUTERS

The family of two British nationals detained in the Iranian city of Kerman said on Saturday they were engaging with relevant authorities to ensure their well-being and safe return home.

Iran's official news agency reported on Thursday the two British nationals, a man and a woman, were in custody on security-related charges. It published blurred images of the two meeting with the British ambassador but did not identify them.

The family of the two, in a statement released by the British Foreign Office, named them as Craig and Lindsay Foreman. It was not clear when they were detained.



