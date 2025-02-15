Israeli settlers set Palestinian house on fire near Nablus

About 50 Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian house on the outskirts of the village of Jalud, outside of Nablus in the West Bank, Army Radio reported Saturday.

גורם ביטחוני: כ-50 מתנחלים הציתו בית פלסטיני בפאתי הכפר ג'אלוד בבנימין. הפורעים, שהגיעו מכיוון היישוב אחיה, התעמתו עם כ-30 פלסטינים במקום - לא ידוע על נפגעים או על עצורים@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/edi1l1E447 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) February 15, 2025

The rioters, who came from the direction of Ahiya, a nearby Israeli settlement, clashed with about 30 Palestinians at the scene. No casualties or arrests have been reported.