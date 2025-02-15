'Don't be fooled by Hamas' ironed uniforms': Halevi speaks with Shayetet 13 fighters

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke with fighters of the Shayetet 13 on Saturday, the IDF announced.

"Don't be fooled by the videos of Hamas operatives standing in their ironed uniforms at their releasing of hostages ceremony in Gaza," he said. "These are the same operatives who, until before the ceasefire, were afraid to stand and fight you, hid their uniforms, and sat in some tent in civilian clothes.

"After the ceasefire began, they ironed their uniforms, came and stood with their chests outstretched on that stage, and when we return, they will understand again who we are and who they are, and that's how we need to look at it."