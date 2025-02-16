Jerusalem Post
Milei welcomes return of Argentine-Israeli hostage Iair Horn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Argentine President Javier Milei released a statement welcoming former Gaza hostage and Argentine citizen Iair Horn after almost 500 days in captivity on Saturday.

In his statement, the president praised US President Donald Trump for his work pushing the current ceasefire and reiterated his stance demanding the release of all the remaining hostages, including Iair's brother, Eitan Horn.

"The Argentine Republic hopes for a prompt resolution to the conflict with the absolute defeat of the terrorist group responsible for the worst attack against the Jewish community since the Holocaust," the statement said.

Syrian stabs people on street in Austrian town, killing one, police say
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 09:35 PM
Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 08:00 PM
'Don't be fooled by Hamas' uniforms:' Halevi speaks with Shayetet 13
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:27 PM
Flooding to be expecting on Sunday in Judean Desert, Dead Sea areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:02 PM
IDF reinforces defense, sends warnings in preparation of prisoner releas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 06:19 PM
Israeli settlers set Palestinian house on fire in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 05:30 PM
Tear gas fired to disperse protest by Hezbollah supporters near Beirut
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 05:08 PM
IAF fires at suspicious vehicles heading northward in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 04:35 PM
Family of British nationals detained in Iran focused on ensuring their s
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 03:37 PM
Halevi: 'IDF remembers duty to bring all the hostages home'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 02:55 PM
UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 02:09 PM
Israel releases Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for hostages
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 11:31 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes western Texas, EMSC says
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 08:08 AM
IDF in preparation to receive the hostages released in the sixth wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 08:06 AM