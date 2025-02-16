Milei welcomes return of Argentine-Israeli hostage Iair Horn

Argentine President Javier Milei released a statement welcoming former Gaza hostage and Argentine citizen Iair Horn after almost 500 days in captivity on Saturday.

In his statement, the president praised US President Donald Trump for his work pushing the current ceasefire and reiterated his stance demanding the release of all the remaining hostages, including Iair's brother, Eitan Horn.

"The Argentine Republic hopes for a prompt resolution to the conflict with the absolute defeat of the terrorist group responsible for the worst attack against the Jewish community since the Holocaust," the statement said.