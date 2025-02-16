Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police intercept 20 haredim at Lebanon border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police received a complaint from IDF officials that 20 Israelis affiliated with the Breslov haredi movement attempted to enter Lebanon in order to visit the gravesite of a Rabbi overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police detained at least eight of the individuals at Kiryat Shmona police station for questioning.

The grave is supposedly the burial place of Rav Ashi, who lived from 352-427CE and was the first editor of the Babylonian Talmud. The site is located at the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Yesh Atid MK calls to investigate 'Agudat Yisrael' over draft evasion
By ELIAV BREUER
02/16/2025 11:01 AM
IDF strike kills two near Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 09:46 AM
Former Mauritius Prime Minister detained
By REUTERS
02/16/2025 08:49 AM
Milei welcomes return of Argentinian-Israeli hostage Iair Horn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 05:58 AM
Syrian stabs people on street in Austrian town, killing one, police say
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 09:35 PM
Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 08:00 PM
'Don't be fooled by Hamas' uniforms:' Halevi speaks with Shayetet 13
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:27 PM
Flooding to be expecting on Sunday in Judean Desert, Dead Sea areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:02 PM
IDF reinforces defense, sends warnings in preparation of prisoner releas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 06:19 PM
Israeli settlers set Palestinian house on fire in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 05:30 PM
Tear gas fired to disperse protest by Hezbollah supporters near Beirut
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 05:08 PM
IAF fires at suspicious vehicles heading northward in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 04:35 PM
Family of British nationals detained in Iran focused on ensuring their s
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 03:37 PM
Halevi: 'IDF remembers duty to bring all the hostages home'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 02:55 PM
UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 02:09 PM