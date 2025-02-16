Police intercept 20 haredim at Lebanon border

Israel Police received a complaint from IDF officials that 20 Israelis affiliated with the Breslov haredi movement attempted to enter Lebanon in order to visit the gravesite of a Rabbi overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police detained at least eight of the individuals at Kiryat Shmona police station for questioning.

The grave is supposedly the burial place of Rav Ashi, who lived from 352-427CE and was the first editor of the Babylonian Talmud. The site is located at the border between Israel and Lebanon.