High Court rejects petition to make hostage deal publicly accessible

By AVRAHAM BLOCH

The High Court of Justice rejected the petition of Israeli Democracy Watch that called for the hostage release deal to be made public on Sunday. 

Israeli Democracy Watch responded, "It is regrettable that the court did not make a distinction between the content of the agreement, which concerns Israel's foreign relations and security, and the principle of transparency - which requires the Israeli government to report to the Israeli public what was signed and agreed upon in its name. The petition focused entirely on the obligation to publish and not on the content of the agreement. However, the ruling does not rule out an independent decision by the government to fulfill its obligation to provide the public with a full account of the content of the agreement that was signed, including Phases B and C, which are part of the agreement." 



