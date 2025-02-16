Arab-Israeli murder rate highest ever in 2025, Shin Bet meet with police to discuss action plan

The Abraham Initiatives organization published on Sunday data on the number of people murdered in Arab-Israeli society in the years in which monitoring was conducted, from 2022.

So far, 2025 opened with the highest number of people murdered in recent years, with 34 murdered. In the same period last year, 20 people were murdered in Arab society.

Following the announcement, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) met with Police Commissioner Danny Levi, discussing "strengthening and expanding inter-organizational cooperation, with an emphasis on thwarting arms smuggling, fighting terrorism, thwarting Iranian espionage and terrorism, and increasing Shin Bet assistance to the Israel Police against crime families in the Arab sector."