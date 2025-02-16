Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Mideast envoy says phase two Gaza talks to continue this week

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2025 17:44

US Middle envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that talks on phase two of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian terror organization Hamas would continue this week "at a location to be determined" to figure out how to reach a successful conclusion.

He told Fox News that he had "very productive and constructive" calls on Sunday with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's director of intelligence.

Witkoff said they spoke about "the sequencing of phase two, setting forth positions on both sides, so we can understand ... where we are today, and then continuing talks this week at a location to be determined so that we can figure out how we get to the end of phase two successfully."

Witkoff says he will go to Saudi Arabia for Russia-Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
02/16/2025 05:30 PM
Arab-Israeli murder rate highest ever in 2025
By YOAV ETIEL
02/16/2025 05:29 PM
IDF fires on several suspects approaching Gaza border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 04:34 PM
Tel Hai College will be renamed to Kiryat Shmona University
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 03:55 PM
Lebanon tells Iran its flights to Beirut suspended till Feb 18
By REUTERS
02/16/2025 03:40 PM
Jerusalem police stop suspected arsonist in the act
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 03:33 PM
High Court rejects petition to make hostage deal publicly accessible
By AVRAHAM BLOCH
02/16/2025 03:15 PM
IDF downs arms-smuggling drone on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 02:41 PM
Police intercept 20 haredim at Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 11:04 AM
IDF strike kills two near Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 09:46 AM
Former Mauritius Prime Minister detained
By REUTERS
02/16/2025 08:49 AM
Milei welcomes return of Argentinian-Israeli hostage Iair Horn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2025 05:58 AM
Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich
By REUTERS
02/15/2025 08:00 PM
'Don't be fooled by Hamas' uniforms:' Halevi speaks with Shayetet 13
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:27 PM
Flooding to be expecting on Sunday in Judean Desert, Dead Sea areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2025 07:02 PM