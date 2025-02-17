US CENTCOM kills senior operative of Al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) killed a senior operative of the terror organization Hurras al-Din, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, during a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria that took place on Saturday, CENTCOM announced in an official X/Twitter post on Sunday evening.
CENTCOM added that the airstrike was part of an ongoing commitment "to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."
