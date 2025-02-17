'We'll leave no one behind,' Witkoff says at Miami Nova exhibit

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff participated in an October 7 massacre commemoration event in Miami on Sunday evening and stated, "We will leave no one behind," according to reports in Israeli media.

Witkoff shared his experience with personal tragedy to empathize with the crowd, stating, "I lost my son 13 years ago; I know what it’s like to lose a child—it’s the worst thing imaginable. There are parents here who have lost their children. I pray for all the families whose children are still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. We will work hard to bring everyone home," according to Walla.

“President Trump heard I was coming here and was very pleased because this issue holds a special place in his heart,” Witkoff added.

The "06:29 Nova performance" was scheduled to commemorate 500 days since Hamas started massacring Israelis, including those at the Nova music festival in Re'im.

Other notable attendees in the crowd of approximately 4,000 included Consul General of Israel in Miami, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Nova festival survivor and freed Hamas terror captive Noa Argamani, as well as Guy Gilboa Dalal and Eviatar David, both brothers of Gaza hostages.

Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East, at a ceremony marking 500 days to October 7 in Miami: "We are not leaving anybody behind." pic.twitter.com/nsLtR7CcLx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 17, 2025

Noa Argamani, Israeli Consul General also address crowd

Argamani also spoke to the crowd, stating, “Today marks the 500th day since that horrific day, October 7. The hostages are still there, trapped in tunnels, and we must help them now,” according to Walla.

Argamani, whose boyfriend remains in Hamas's terror captivity, added, “We must move to the next stage of the deal. This is a dramatic moment, and we need to end this nightmare and bring all the hostages home to their families. Thank you, Witkoff, for all you are doing for us.”

Elbaz-Starinsky also spoke, expressing Israel’s support for the fight to bring the hostages home and to commemorate the victims of the attack.