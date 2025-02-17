Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: 'If you stop Gaza aid - we will rejoin the government'

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir told Prime Minister Netanyahu at a meeting on Monday that he will return to the government if Israel stops providing Gaza with humanitarian aid.

"I'm telling you, if you return to war, if you stop the humanitarian aid, the fuel, the electricity, so that not a crumb will enter Gaza until the last of our hostages return - if you do this, not only will we [his party] return to the government, but the entire Israeli people and the political right will back you!"