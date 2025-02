Since the October 7 attack 500 days ago, 920 civilians have been murdered in terrorist attacks, the National Insurance Institute announced on Monday.

The most recent victims were Kobi Avitan, a contractor employee operating for the IDF who was mistakenly killed by IDF troops in Gaza, and Shlomo Mansour, who was revealed to have been murdered in the October 7 massacre and whose body is being held hostage by Hamas.